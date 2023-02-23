Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: One more warm afternoon before cooler weather returns

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with the forecast.
By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ALERT DAYS

  • MONDAY (2/27/23)

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Breezy today with gusts between 20 and 30 MPH
  • Isolated showers possible with the front later today/evening
  • Much cooler on Friday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A breezy afternoon is ahead with a cold front passing through roughly during the 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. window. That is when temperatures will start to ease down out of the 70s as a cooler wind takes over. There is still a small window for band of showers.

A passing cold front may bring an isolated shower chance as it passes through this evening. Temperatures plummet into the 20s and low 30s behind the cold front.

Partly cloudy skies remain tomorrow as the chilly takes over. Highs sit in the 40s and low 50s Friday afternoon.

Clouds increase tomorrow night as another system approaches. Light rain showers will be possible with perhaps a few snowflakes mixing in with the drops to the north/east of Louisville. No impact expected from anything on the wintry side.

The weekend looks to feature some spotty light rain showers, mainly to the south. We will be gearing up for another strong storm system Monday which is why the WAVE Weather Alert Day continues for that event.

