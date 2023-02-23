FORECAST: Warm, breezy Thursday

ALERT DAYS

THIS AFTERNOON/EVENING (2/22/23)

MONDAY (2/27/23)

WEATHER HEADLINES

Breezy today with gusts between 20 and 30 MPH

Isolated showers possible behind the front tonight

Much cooler on Friday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are expected today as highs return to the 70s. Wind gusts between 20 and 30 MPH are possible during the day. A passing cold front may bring an isolated shower chance as it passes through this evening. Temperatures plummet into the 20s and low 30s behind the cold front.

Partly cloudy skies remain tomorrow as the chilly takes over. Highs sit in the 40s and low 50s Friday afternoon. Clouds increase tomorrow night as another system approaches. While a small rain chance is possible, most look to remain dry.

Some showers are possible over the weekend, especially across south-central Kentucky. Stay close to the WAVE Weather App for future updates and possible alerts.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.