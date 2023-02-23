Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Warm, breezy Thursday

By Tawana Andrew
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ALERT DAYS

  • THIS AFTERNOON/EVENING (2/22/23)
  • MONDAY (2/27/23)

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Breezy today with gusts between 20 and 30 MPH
  • Isolated showers possible behind the front tonight
  • Much cooler on Friday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are expected today as highs return to the 70s. Wind gusts between 20 and 30 MPH are possible during the day. A passing cold front may bring an isolated shower chance as it passes through this evening. Temperatures plummet into the 20s and low 30s behind the cold front.

Partly cloudy skies remain tomorrow as the chilly takes over. Highs sit in the 40s and low 50s Friday afternoon. Clouds increase tomorrow night as another system approaches. While a small rain chance is possible, most look to remain dry.

Some showers are possible over the weekend, especially across south-central Kentucky. Stay close to the WAVE Weather App for future updates and possible alerts.

