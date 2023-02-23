Former LMPD officer to not be indicted for any sodomy charge in alleged sexual coercion lawsuit

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A former officer with the Louisville Metro Police Department will not be indicted for sodomy charges.

Former LMPD officer Brian Bailey did not force himself physically force himself onto anyone in regards to a sexual coercion investigation that started back in 2020 when a lawsuit started, according to the Jefferson County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.

Below is the statement from Commonwealth’s Attorney Thomas B. Wine:

STATEMENT REGARDING FORMER LMPD OFFICER BRIAN BAILEY

Yesterday, the Jefferson County Grand Jury returned a No True Bill for Sodomy charges against former LMPD Officer BRIAN BAILEY. After a comprehensive review of Kentucky law and the evidence in the investigation, the Commonwealth recommended to the Grand Jury that an indictment for Sodomy charges not be returned. The Grand Jury followed the Commonwealth’s recommendation and did not return an indictment against BAILEY.

The Commonwealth’s recommendation that an indictment not be returned was based upon the Kentucky Sodomy statute (KRS 510.090) applicable at the time of the offenses and the evidence reported by the victims in the case. The Commonwealth completed a legal analysis of any potential felony offenses reported by the victims, particularly regarding the felony offenses of rape, sodomy, and sexual abuse. Under Kentucky statutes applicable at the time of any felony offenses reported by the victims, the Commonwealth would have to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the acts were committed by “forcible compulsion” in addition to the other elements of the offenses.

Under Kentucky law, “Forcible compulsion” means physical force or threat of physical force, express or implied, which places a person in fear of immediate death, physical injury to self or another person, fear of the immediate kidnap of self or another person, or fear of any offense under this chapter. Physical resistance on the part of the victim shall not be necessary to meet this definition.” As reported by the victims, they engaged in sexual acts with BAILEY in exchange for something in return which does not satisfy the forcible compulsion element required by statute.

It is important to note that the offense of Sodomy Third Degree was amended in June 2021. The amendment added a provision making it a felony for a peace officer to subject a person to deviate sexual intercourse under certain circumstances. Unfortunately, the amended statute cannot be applied retroactively to BAILEY’s conduct reported by the victims in this case.

In addition to the evidentiary and legal challenges described above, our office reviewed the applicable statutes of limitations of any misdemeanor offenses, particularly the offense of official misconduct and other misdemeanor sexual offenses. The statute of limitation in Kentucky for misdemeanor offenses is 12 months from the date of the alleged offense. The statute of limitations for some misdemeanor offenses reported by the victims expired before the victims reported the offenses to LMPD PIU. Last, the statute of limitations for all misdemeanor offenses reported by the victims certainly expired long before the case was presented to the Commonwealth for evaluation.

Thomas B. Wine, Commonwealth’s Attorney

