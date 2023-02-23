Gov. Beshear provides Team Kentucky Update

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has given another Team Kentucky Update on February 23.

Gov. Beshear updated Kentuckians on economic development projects; rebuilding and recovery efforts in Eastern Kentucky; Severe Weather Week in Kentucky; mental health funding for students; home energy funding award; Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs awards; Department of Juvenile Justice; Shop & Share; a week of events at the Capitol; and public health. The Governor also named Kentucky chefs Ouita Michel and Sara Bradley as this week’s Team Kentucky All-Stars.

Economic Development

Gov. Beshear congratulated Neogen, a leading manufacturer of animal and food safety products, on the relocation and expansion of its Lexington operation. This $6M investment creates over 70 full-time jobs and furthers the Governor’s initiative to grow Kentucky’s agritech sector.

Eastern Kentucky Flood Update

Last week, many communities across the commonwealth experienced a variety of severe weather events. This led several cities to declare a state of emergency due to damages bought by the storm. Kentucky Emergency Management monitored the events and are working with counties impacted across the state to submit damage assessments.

The Governor encourages those who need help to call or text the Disaster Distress Helpline at 800-985-5990. Currently, 208 families are housed in travel trailers. Kentucky State Parks are now housing 20 people, down from the 360 people sheltered on September 1, 2022.

Over $10M in awards have been approved for the buy-out program. The awards account for 61 properties from Perry County, the City of Jackson, Breathitt County and newly approved Letcher County applicants. Homeowners wishing to learn more about the program should contact their local judge/executive or emergency management office for more information.

If flood victims need help, they should call FEMA directly or visit a Multi-Agency Resource Center. MARCs are now on a rotating schedule, which consists of two onsite personnel and one remote support person as needed. The staff will rotate from county to county each day. The Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund has raised over $13.1M from more than 41,500 donors.

EKSAFE Fund Awards

Today, the Governor announced over $4.4M in awards from the Eastern Kentucky SAFE Fund. Today’s awards include:

Almost $6,000 to the City of Booneville to fund a FEMA match and $100,000 to help ease fiscal strain;

Over $3.5M to Knott County to fund a FEMA match; and

Over $700,000 to Perry County to purchase equipment necessary for relief efforts.

Severe Weather Week

The Governor joined representatives from Kentucky Emergency Management, the National Weather Service and members of the severe weather awareness week planning team to declare March 1-7 as Severe Weather Awareness Week in Kentucky. During that week, the groups will host several events to help educate more Kentuckians on the preparations they can take when facing severe weather.

Mental Health Funding for Students

Tuesday, February 21, Lt. Gov. Coleman joined students and local educational leaders to announce federal funding that will increase access to school-based mental health services for over 100,000 students.

The U.S. Department of Education selected two educational cooperatives that applied for funding. The Northern Kentucky Cooperative for Educational Services will receive $13,263,481 over five years, and the Ohio Valley Educational Cooperative will receive $5,281,577 over five years.

Home Energy Funding

Lt. Gov. Coleman announced that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is awarding over $14M to Kentucky for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP. This brings the total amount of funding awards for this program to over $80M.

KDVA Award

Gov. Beshear announced that for the third year in a row, the Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs won the Department of Veterans Affairs Abraham Lincoln Pillar of Excellence Award in the Customer Service for Veterans Affair Benefits and Services category.

Last week, the Governor signed House Bill 2, which will provide funding to complete the Bowling Green Veterans Center. All four of Kentucky’s long-term care facilities for veterans are 5-star rated, the highest rating from the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Department of Juvenile Justice Welcomes New Security Personnel

The Governor announced that 59 people have graduated from the Department of Juvenile Justice’s training academy and have reported for the first day to their assigned facility. Another 22 began the training academy on Monday and are expected to graduate in March.

Of the 81 new security personnel, 61 have been hired as correctional officers for a juvenile detention center. The remaining 20 have been hired as youth workers at other facilities like youth development centers and group homes.

Several of the changes that are needed within the juvenile justice system require new legislation. The administration presented its juvenile justice legislative request to the General Assembly on February 14. Yesterday, House Bill 591 was filed by Representative Derrick Graham. The bill supports some of the positive changes to meet today’s challenges facing the juvenile justice system nationwide. The Governor asked legislators to support these measures.

Shop & Share Event

Gov. Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear thanked every Kentuckian who participated in this year’s Shop & Share, an annual event that benefits the commonwealth’s 15 regional domestic violence shelters and is a continuing partnership with the First Lady, the Kentucky Coalition Against Domestic Violence, Kroger and other participating grocery stores throughout Kentucky. The 2023 Shop & Share event raised over $300,000 for domestic violence shelters across Kentucky.

Events at the Capitol

This week, Gov. Beshear took part in advocacy events at the Capitol. On Tuesday, February 21, the Governor joined students, educators and advocates to proclaim February as Career and Technical Education month in the commonwealth. On the following day, the Governor met with Kentucky social workers for Social Work Lobby Day to discuss how his administration can provide continued support to these essential workers.

Public Health

Influenza activity continues to decline in Kentucky. Vaccination against the flu is recommended for everyone 6 months and older. COVID-19 remains stable in Kentucky. The Governor continues to recommend that individuals who have not received the bivalent booster be vaccinated to lower their risk of developing severe disease from COVID-19.

Team Kentucky All-Stars

Gov. Beshear named two Kentucky chefs, Ouita Michel and Sara Bradley, as this week’s Team Kentucky All-Stars.

Ouita Michel, the six-time James Beard Foundation Award nominee known for her restaurants Holly Hill Inn, Honeywood, Wallace Station and Smithtown, was recently appointed to the American Culinary Corps.

“This remarkable achievement will allow her to work with other culinary stars to utilize food, hospitality and more to bridge cultures and strengthen relationships,” said Gov. Beshear. “Ouita, thanks again for representing our commonwealth on the national stage. We are so proud to call you a Kentuckian.”

Sara Bradley, the runner-up on season 16 of “Top Chef”, is returning for season 20, which will take place in England and France, to compete against other previous winners and finalists for the World All-Stars title.

“Sara is already an all-star here in Kentucky – so we wish her the best of luck,” said Gov. Beshear. “Let’s cheer her on when the show begins on March 9.”

