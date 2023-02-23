Contact Troubleshooters
Ky. lawmaker introduces bill to gradually increase minimum wage

(WKYT)
By Michael Caldwell
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 11:27 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - A bill to gradually raise the minimum wage has been introduced in the Kentucky General Assembly 2023 Regular Session.

State Senator Reggie Thomas, D-Lexington, has filed Senate Bill 32. It aims to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour by July 2028 and there would be staggered increases over the next five years to get this done.

“Kentucky’s working families are struggling to keep up with the rising costs of basic necessities, while wages have remained stagnant,” State Senator Thomas said in a release. “Incremental minimum wage increases are crucial to ensure that hardworking Kentuckians can earn a livable wage and build a brighter future for themselves and their communities.”

Cities would also be able to enact their own minimum wage laws if SB 32 is passed.

To keep track of this year’s legislative session, click or tap here.

