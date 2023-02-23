Contact Troubleshooters
Louisville Metro Council hosts 21st Annual Black History Month Program

By Quenton Robertson
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 4:07 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Council hosted it’s 21st Annual Black History Month Program on Thursday.

It was part of a special called meeting by the Equity, Community Affairs, Housing and Health & Education Committee.

Metro Council members recognized one honoree from all 26 districts.

Doctor Barbara Shanklin of District 2 said it gives the honorees a chance to come to city hall, something many of them have never done before, and talk to their Metro Council person one on one.

“It means a lot to them,” Shanklin said. “They just enjoy getting an award from their council person. You know, a lot of them just love working with their council person and then that council person shows them how much they appreciate and give them an award, that means so much. So Black History Month is so important to Black, to African Americans and to get an award from your council person is even better.”

This year’s theme was ‘Reaffirming Our Diverse Culture.’

