Metro Council seeking applicants for District 8 seat

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Following the election of Cassie Chambers Armstrong to Kentucky State Senate’s District 19 seat, Metro Council is looking to fill her vacant seat.

Metro Council accepted Chambers Armstrong’s resignation from District 8; representing the Highlands, Germantown, Bon Air and other nearby neighborhoods, following her win.

Now, the council is looking to fill her replacement and is seeking applicants over the next week.

Metro Council requires applicants to apply within seven business days after the seat’s vacancy.

“Metro Council is once again asking interested candidates to step up and apply,” President Winkler said in a release. “I’m confident we’ll have many qualified candidates to choose from, and we’re committed to finding the best representative for District 8.”

According to the release, applicants should submit their resume by email to the Metro Council Clerk on or before March 3 at 5 p.m. Resumes can also be sent by mail to:

Metro Council Clerk

601 West Jefferson Street

Louisville, KY 40202

Resumes by mail must be received at the Clerk’s office within four days after being mailed.

Applicants will be interviewed during the council’s Committee of the Whole meeting on March 13. Metro Council will appoint the new District 8 councilmember on March 16.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.