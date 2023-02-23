Contact Troubleshooters
Nashville woman arrested in Warren Co. in fentanyl overdose death

Hannah Lynn Forkum, of Nashville arrested on 2nd Degree Manslaughter charges.
By Kelly Austin
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 1:20 PM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Tuesday, Feb. 21 the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, EMS, and Fire Department were called to 267 Walnut Creek Court for a reported overdose.

Once on the scene, officials found Baylee Mcclanahan, 21, of Lebanon, Tennessee dead.

Warren County Sheriff’s Office along with the Bowling Green/ Warren County Drug Task Force Detectives was able to identify the suspected drug dealer, Hannah Lynn Forkum, 21, of Nashville, Tennessee.

Nashville Neighborhood Safety Unit Detectives were able to confirm that the suspect had five outstanding warrants.

Officials set up a controlled drug purchase from the suspected dealer and as she approached they were able to take her into custody.

After Forkum’s arrest, detectives located 25 grams of fentanyl, 27 grams of meth laced with fentanyl, and 7 grams of black tar heroin on her person.

A search warrant was issued for her motel room and additional items were seized.

The suspect was lodged in Nashville Corrections for the Distribution of Fentanyl.

She will also be extradited back to Warren County where she is expected to face a 2nd-degree Manslaughter warrant for the overdose death of Mclanahan.

