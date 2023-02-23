New documents shed light on why former JCPS teacher was fired

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Public records obtained by WAVE News shed new light on why a former Jefferson County Public Schools teacher was fired from his position.

Kevin O’Donnell, 22, was a former teacher at Meyzeek Middle School and a pitching coach at Eastern High School.

He was fired from the district in December 2022.

Documents obtained by WAVE News Thursday provide more details why.

The documents allege O’Donnell sent members of the baseball team a video of sexually explicit material on social media.

He is then accused of starting a conversation with the students about it.

The conversation transpired as follows:

From Kevin: “Wanna see vid from last night?”

Other party on chat responds: “sure”

The video is sent.

Other party on chat responds: “is that you”

Kevin: “Yes”

Other party on chat responds: “oh ok”

Kevin: “Wat do u think, U like it?”

Other party on chat responds: “I don’t know”

Kevin: “Why did you screen record? Did you screen record or on you on facetime?”

Other party on chat responds: “I was on facetime”

Kevin: “You scared the f*** outta me lol”

Other party on chat responds: “yeah no I was on facetime”

Kevin: “ok lol. But what do u think? Should I make more”

After an in-person hearing involving the principals of both Meyzeek and Eastern, O’Donnell was terminated.

Months after his termination, O’Donnell was arrested as part of a federal sting operation after attempting to coerce someone he believed was under 18 to engage in sexual activity.

According to court documents, O’Donnell began an online conversation with a federal agent who he believed to be a 14-year-old girl.

Documents state O’Donnell made the conversation sexual in nature and re-initiated the conversation the following day in an attempt to meet in person.

O’Donnell was sent to a target location, where a decoy led him inside and was immediately apprehended by officers and agents.

During an interview with officials at a United States Secret Service field office, O’Donnell said the reason he chatted and showed up to the location was “because he’s been depressed lately.”

He acknowledged to officials that he had sent and received messages, but stated he wasn’t going to actually engage in sexual acts with the alleged victim. After agents went over the text messages, O’Donnell repeated a statement saying he “had ruined his life and made a mistake.”

He is due back in court on Feb. 24.

