New lawsuit filed against LMDC by family of inmate who committed suicide in 2021

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The family of an inmate who died at Louisville Metro Department of Corrections filed a federal lawsuit against the city Monday.

The lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court accuses the jail of violating inmate Garry Weatherill’s civil rights, negligence and wrongful death.

In December 27th 2021, Weatherill was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections. The lawsuit stated that three days later, he was found unconscious in his cell: a result of a suicide by an asphyxiation attempt.

Attorney Noel Caldwell, the family’s lawyer, filed a lawsuit Monday against former LMDC director Dwayne Clark, current Director Jerry Collins, Joshua Badgley who was the officer assigned to supervise Weatherill, and other jail staff.

“Their own internal investigation period found that specifically observation periods were not abided by,” Caldwell said. “We adamantly believe that this was a death that could have and should have been avoided if basic procedures and policies were followed.”

Caldwell said LMDC’s internal investigation revealed Weatherill was found alone in a single cell because he was on special observation status to detox.

The lawsuit claimed a corrections officer was suppose to check on him every 15 minutes and Badley was required to document it. Instead, Badgley checked on Weatherill in documented 18 to 43 minute intervals.

The lawsuit stated that between the last check and the time Weatherill was found was 24 minutes.

The lawsuit also pointed to a documented history of deaths within the jail, citing the ACLU, that noted 12 people died within a 12 month period.

”Your expectation as a citizen, or as a family member who may have a loved one in any type of facility is that one, you may not want them there, but two, you expect that they are going to be kept safe, " Caldwell said.

Caldwell said Weatherill’s family is seeking compensation for their suffering, medical fees, and most of all accountability from the jail.

WAVE reached out to the LMDC for comment. On Thursday, LMDC responded they do not have one at this time due to the litigation still pending.

