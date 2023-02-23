Contact Troubleshooters
Oldham County YMCA damaged in fire

Fire at Pike County Detention Center
Fire at Pike County Detention Center(MGN)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 9:25 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BUCKNER, Ky. (WAVE) - The Oldham County Family YMCA is closed on Thursday and Friday after the building was damaged in a fire on Wednesday night.

Officials with the Oldham County YMCA, located at 20 Quality Place in Buckner, said damage was sustained to the rear of the building.

Multiple fire crews reported to the scene Wednesday night, including LaGrange Fire & Rescue and the Westport Volunteer Fire Department.

The YMCA said everyone was OK after the fire was extinguished.

“We are grateful to the staff, first responders, and members for their response and assistance,” Oldham County Family YMCA said in a post.

The YMCA said it would be closing to clean and restore the facility after being damaged. The extent of the damage is unknown.

Oldham County Family YMCA said the Indoor Arena and its programs and rentals are on schedule for Thursday.

