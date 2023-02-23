Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Police reunite Kentucky family with missing monkey

LPD said they received a call about a missing monkey on Tuesday.
LPD said they received a call about a missing monkey on Tuesday.(Lexington Police)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 6:24 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - According to a Facebook post from the Lexington Police Department, officers helped a family reunite with their missing capuchin monkey on Thursday.

“Officers never know what type of call they will receive out on patrol,” the Facebook post said. “But today, we were happy to help a family be reunited with their capuchin monkey, named Max.”

LPD said they received a call about a missing monkey on Tuesday.

Max and his family were involved in a crash while traveling on I-71. During the crash, Max got loose and his family could not find him.

However, the family never gave up the hope of finding Max.

On Thursday, LPD said road crews spotted Max and called officers to help.

“Officers, along with members of the Lexington Fayette Animal Care and Control, were able to contact Max’s family and reunite them,” LPD said.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

15 members of Grim Reapers Motorcycle Club sentenced to total of more than 155 years in federal prison
John Boel caught up with Listens Live host John Ramsey on his life post-back surgery.
John Boel gives update on his condition post-surgery
Police are asking for help finding two women wanted for attempting to run over a police officer.
LMPD searching for 2 women who hit officer with car at Oxmoor Center
Multiple traffic reports impacting morning commute for drivers in Louisville
Kevin O’Donnell, 22, formerly worked as a teacher at Meyzeek Middle School and served as...
Former JCPS teacher arrested in child sex abuse sting operation

Latest News

Dog adoptions half-off for Valentine’s Day at NAFC shelter
On Tuesday, the Kentucky Humane Society took in a Terrier mix whose condition is just...
Kentucky Humane Society: meet Nakey Jakey
Within two weeks, three dogs have been abandoned at a Louisville dog daycare facility.
3 dogs abandoned at Louisville dog boarding facility
3 Dogs abandoned at Louisville dog boarding facility
3 Dogs abandoned at Louisville dog boarding facility