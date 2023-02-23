Contact Troubleshooters
QUIZ: How much do you know about the bear that ingested cocaine?

Preview image for "Blow: The True Story of Cocaine, a Bear and a Crooked Kentucky Cop"
Preview image for "Blow: The True Story of Cocaine, a Bear and a Crooked Kentucky Cop"(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 1:47 PM EST
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Universal Pictures film “Cocaine Bear,” based on true events, is now out in local theaters and will be showing nationwide on Friday.

WAVE spent months gathering information on the bear and the 1985 incident involving a former Kentucky narcotics officer that lead to millions of dollars of cocaine dropped from a small plane.

So how much do you know about the story? Take the quiz below and find out!

Loading...

The true story will be shared on March 10, as WAVE debuts its new original documentary “Blow: The True Story of Cocaine, a Bear and a Crooked Kentucky Cop.”

