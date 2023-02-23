Contact Troubleshooters
Semi-truck, passenger vehicle crash on I-64 West at Watterson Expressway

WAVE News Traffic Alert
(Source: WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 7:23 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There’s a crash that appears to have at least one injury that occurred on I-64 West at the Watterson Expressway at East End.

It involved a semi-trailer truck and a passenger vehicle. There also might be a pole down, according to MetroSafe.

No information is available yet on lane closures.

The following traffic reports from TRIMARC that drivers in Louisville should be aware of for their Thursday morning commute:

  • KY 841 West at MM 10.0 West of I-65 in Jefferson County (Two vehicles involved and an expected delay of about an hour)
  • I-64 West at MM 13.8 Area of I-264 in Jefferson County (Two vehicles involved and an expected delay of about an hour)
  • I-71 South Ramp to I-65 in Jefferson County (Right shoulder blocked after crash involving two vehicles and an expected delay of about an hour)

