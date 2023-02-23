Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Tips on prioritizing your finances during a job loss

Experts: Work with creditors to seek out hardship plans
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 3:40 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - Despite the US Department of Commerce (DOC) reporting the lowest unemployment rate in 54 years (3.4%), financial experts said having a plan in place can help you get through an unexpected layoff.

According to a 2019 Harris Poll, 40% of US workers have been laid off or fired at some point in their career.

“The roof over your head, whether you are a renter or a home buyer, is going to be most important in the event of a layoff,” said Jackie Boies with Money Management International.

Boies had tips for how to navigate an unemployment phase:

  • Make contact with anyone to whom you owe money and let them know your situation
  • Ask creditors if they have hardship plans available
  • Research to see if your credit card has insurance to cover payments during your unemployment
  • Ask your mortgage holder or landlord if they have relief plans available
  • Remember to follow up on any plans discussed

If you still need help or are feeling overwhelmed, Boies said a credit counselor can provide a valuable, impartial perspective and help you make practical decisions.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has advice on how to find and vet a credit counseling service.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

15 members of Grim Reapers Motorcycle Club sentenced to total of more than 155 years in federal prison
John Boel caught up with Listens Live host John Ramsey on his life post-back surgery.
John Boel gives update on his condition post-surgery
Police are asking for help finding two women wanted for attempting to run over a police officer.
LMPD searching for 2 women who hit officer with car at Oxmoor Center
Multiple traffic reports impacting morning commute for drivers in Louisville
Kevin O’Donnell, 22, formerly worked as a teacher at Meyzeek Middle School and served as...
Former JCPS teacher arrested in child sex abuse sting operation

Latest News

Isla Brown turns a year old on March 1 and has spent most of that time inside Norton Children’s...
Pediatric heart transplant patient who spent most of her life hospitalized heads home
FILE - A section of the three-story garage at Bayshore Mall in Glendale, Wisconsin, collapsed...
Part of mall parking garage collapses in suburban Milwaukee
The Louisville Metro Council hosted it’s 21st Annual Black History Month Program on Thursday.
Louisville Metro Council hosts 21st Annual Black History Month Program
Former President Donald Trump speaks at the East Palestine Fire Department as he visits the...
Trump investigation: Could grand juror’s words tank charges?
An Ohio State Highway Patrol helped save a snake bite victim with antivenom from a zoo.
Law enforcement join forces to help save snake bite victim with antivenom