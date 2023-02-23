Contact Troubleshooters
WATCH LIVE: JCPS State of the District

(WAVE)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 10:50 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools Superintendent Marty Pollio is scheduled to begin his “State of the District” on Thursday at 11:30 a.m.

The set-up for the speech is at the Kentucky Science Center.

He’s expected to talk about the success of “Future State,” voter-approved increased property tax that’s funding more facilities, more resources, more instruction time, a focus on racial equity, and teacher shortages.

At the beginning of the year, JCPS had 300 openings and the school district is now down to 50 open teacher positions.

Superintendent Pollio is also set to talk about a problem yet to be solved: bus driver shortages.

But JCPS has a plan and it’s staggering school start times. Superintendent Pollio’s plan has yet to be approved, so it’s likely he will be spend a good portion of this address talking through what he sees as the positives.

Watch the event here when it begins:

