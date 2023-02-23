Contact Troubleshooters
World record holding power lifter visits JCPS

A record holding power lifter visited students at Grace James Academy and DuBois Academy to share her message of confidence, body image, femininity in sports and more(WAVE)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 5:52 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A record holding power lifter visited students at Grace James Academy and DuBois Academy to share her message of confidence, body image, femininity in sports and more.

Marissa Wilson can squat 575 pounds and she said she uses that to inspire young minds.

“I want them to understand the discipline, integrity and accountability goes a long way,” Wilson said. “Yes, we’re young now. Yes, this is a time to make mistakes, but learn from them. Don’t continue to make the same mistakes. You’re not going anywhere. If you have dreams and aspirations, follow them. No matter what, you will have road blocks, you will have obstacles. That’s part of the journey. That’s part of the process.”

Wilson holds two world records in power lifting.

