Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Baby born during major snowstorm

A Minnesota family welcomed their baby boy during a major snowstorm. (Source: WCCO/CNN)
By WCCO staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 11:14 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWATONNA, Minn. (WCCO) - A family welcomed their baby boy during a major snowstorm.

The drive to the hospital wasn’t an easy one.

Happy birthday, Hudson Dean Trautman, and boy, did you get a Minnesota welcome.

“I remember the first stop sign right outside our house. I skidded through it coming to the hospital, so,” father Adam Trautman said.

“For me, I said, what better thing to do in a storm than have a baby,” mother Micha Trautman said.

Micah and Adam Trautman’s doctors scheduled the induction last week for Wednesday evening.

The baby’s parents said they packed accordingly, not knowing when it might be safe to get home.

“My mother claims it looked like we were moving into the hospital,” Micha Trautman said.

“And the snacks up there, I mean, we had snacks, you had to have snacks for probably a week.” Adam Trautman said.

Owatonna Hospital, of course, had its own pre-storm prep, and it proved critical with Hudson’s healthy delivery via emergency c-section.

Administrators credited more than just doctors and nurses for the entire health system never missing a beat, including maintenance, facilities, housekeeping and nutrition.

“Out of all of those people, they helped to make the hospital run, are all on point and needed desperately through as we go through this storm,” said Helen Strike of

Allina Health.

“It all came together in the exact right way and for him to be born in the middle of a snowstorm will always be one of those memories well look back at,” Adam Trautman said.

Copyright 2023 WCCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

15 members of Grim Reapers Motorcycle Club sentenced to total of more than 155 years in federal prison
Police are asking for help finding two women wanted for attempting to run over a police officer.
LMPD searching for 2 women who hit officer with car at Oxmoor Center
John Boel caught up with Listens Live host John Ramsey on his life post-back surgery.
John Boel gives update on his condition post-surgery
Kevin O’Donnell, 22, formerly worked as a teacher at Meyzeek Middle School and served as...
New documents shed light on why former JCPS teacher was fired
A beloved Florida bald eagle is still missing.
Beloved Harriet the bald eagle missing after nest attack

Latest News

New video footage of Bakhmut shot from the air with a drone for The Associated Press shows how...
Ukraine’s leader defiant on anniversary of Russian invasion
Russian President Vladimir Putin greets Chinese Communist Party's foreign policy chief Wang Yi...
Ukraine’s leader gives qualified support for China proposals
Brittney Griner worked out with members of the NBA’s Phoenix Suns since the women’s pro...
Brittney Griner back on the court ahead of her return to the WNBA
Downtown Louisville skyline.
FORECAST: Cloudy and cool afternoon