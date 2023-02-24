Contact Troubleshooters
Ford Louisville plant workers say production delays stopping work for weeks

Workers with Ford’s Louisville Assembly Plant said they have not been working for four weeks due to production issues with the Ford Escape model.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Workers with Ford’s Louisville Assembly Plant said they have not been working for four weeks due to production issues with the Ford Escape model.

Production delays from the Ford plant are due to a supplier software issue and that the Escape models that have been made are not being shipped to consumers, according to a representative from the plant.

“We are committed to ensuring our vehicles are built with the quality our customers deserve and will take the appropriate actions to deliver this commitment,” Ford said in a statement.

An issue was reported back in December that was keeping Ford Escapes from being completed at the assembly plant.

Workers told WAVE News that they wouldn’t be back until early March.

Ford officials did not provide an update on when production would continue.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

