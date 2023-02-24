FORECAST: Cloudy and cool afternoon

ALERT DAYS

MONDAY (2/27/23)

WEATHER HEADLINES

Scattered showers Saturday morning; Wintry weather may mix in further north

Rain returns late Sunday into early Monday

ALERT DAY Monday due to threat of very strong wind gusts

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mainly cloudy and cool with a dry setup today. The day will be mostly spent in the 40s. Additional clouds roll in overnight as temperatures fall into the 30s. We’ll see showers gradually take over the region after midnight.

A wintry mix or snowflakes may mix in with tomorrow morning’s showers, especially north of I-64; no travel issues are expected. Saturday afternoon will be drier, but cloudy, with highs in the 50s. Clouds remain Saturday night as we return to the 30s.

Rain chances increase for the second half of Sunday as a warm front pushes north. An ALERT DAY is in place for Monday due to the threat of strong winds and possible strong thunderstorms. Keep a close eye on the WAVE Weather App for the latest information.

