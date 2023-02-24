Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Cloudy and mild weekend before Monday’s Alert Day

WAVE 9 a.m. Weather - Saturday, February 25, 2023
By Jessica Dobson
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
ALERT DAYS

  • MONDAY (2/27/23)

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Mostly dry and mild through most of the weekend
  • Rain and storms return late Sunday into Monday’s windy Alert Day
  • Next week features active and warm weather, once again

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The rest of our Saturday features mostly cloudy skies and above-average temperatures.

Highs today will climb into the mid-50s with a few brief breaks in the clouds possible, allowing for some of the sun’s rays to peak through.

Skies remain mostly cloudy tonight as temperatures dip down into the 30s. The majority of our Sunday will feature dry, cloudy and mild conditions.

Afternoon highs will climb into the upper 50s and low 60s. Any shower chance will arrive well after sunset and will stay relatively light.

Rain chances surge Sunday night as our next system begins to move into the region. Temperatures will actually increase overnight as a warm front moves into the region.

Sunday night will see a renewed round of showers as a warm front moves in, followed quickly by an Alert Day on Monday thanks to the cold front part of this system.

Wind gusts of 55+ MPH and some stronger storms especially east of I-65 are the main issues to look for with this Alert Day. Highs will also surge into the 70s as this active weather arrives.

We’ll keep you updated! By Tuesday we look drier, calmer, and cooler with highs in the 50s.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

