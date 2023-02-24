FORECAST: A few showers early Saturday, but it’s not a weekend washout!

ALERT DAYS

MONDAY (2/27/23)

WEATHER HEADLINES

A few light showers arrive early Saturday morning, quick period of wintry mix north of Louisville

Most of the weekend is dry with improving temperatures

Alert Day for Monday with 55+ MPH wind gust potential, a few stronger storms

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds will increase tonight as our next system arrives. Showers will move in early Saturday, so keep the umbrella handy if you’ll be out and about early! Temperatures will fall into the 30s Saturday morning.

A brief period of wintry mix or snowflakes is possible north of Louisville early Saturday as rain falls elsewhere, but no impacts are expected from this due to warm ground temperatures.

By Saturday afternoon we’ll be dry and cloudy with highs in the 50s. We’ll stay mostly cloudy Saturday night as lows drop into the 30s once again.

Sunday’s shower chance looks to arrive late in the evening, so most of the day looks dry and cloudy as highs bump into the 50s and 60s during the afternoon.

Sunday night will see a renewed round of showers as a warm front moves in, followed quickly by an Alert Day on Monday thanks to the cold front part of this system. Wind gusts of 55+ MPH and some stronger storms especially east of I-65 are the main issues to look for with this Alert Day. Highs will also surge into the 70s as this active weather arrives. We’ll keep you updated!

By Tuesday we look drier, calmer, and cooler with highs in the 50s.

