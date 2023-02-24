FORECAST: Winter-like Friday; Warmer weekend weather

ALERT DAYS

MONDAY (2/27/23)

WEATHER HEADLINES

Scattered showers Saturday morning; Wintry weather may mix in further north

Rain returns late Sunday into early Monday

ALERT DAY Monday due to threat of strong wind and thunderstorms

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A mix of sun and clouds is expected today. Behind yesterday’s front, we’ll be much colder, with highs near 50°. Additional clouds roll in overnight as temperatures fall into the 30s. We’ll see showers gradually take over the region after midnight.

A wintry mix or snowflakes may mix in with tomorrow morning’s showers, especially north of I-64; no travel issues are expected. Saturday afternoon will be drier, but cloudy, with highs in the 50s. Clouds remain Saturday night as we return to the 30s. Rain chances increase for the second half of Sunday as a warm front pushes north.

An ALERT DAY is in place for Monday due to the threat of strong winds and thunderstorms. Keep a close eye on the WAVE Weather App for the latest information.

