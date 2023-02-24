Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Winter-like Friday; Warmer weekend weather

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country.
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ALERT DAYS

  • MONDAY (2/27/23)

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Scattered showers Saturday morning; Wintry weather may mix in further north
  • Rain returns late Sunday into early Monday
  • ALERT DAY Monday due to threat of strong wind and thunderstorms

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A mix of sun and clouds is expected today. Behind yesterday’s front, we’ll be much colder, with highs near 50°. Additional clouds roll in overnight as temperatures fall into the 30s. We’ll see showers gradually take over the region after midnight.

A wintry mix or snowflakes may mix in with tomorrow morning’s showers, especially north of I-64; no travel issues are expected. Saturday afternoon will be drier, but cloudy, with highs in the 50s. Clouds remain Saturday night as we return to the 30s. Rain chances increase for the second half of Sunday as a warm front pushes north.

An ALERT DAY is in place for Monday due to the threat of strong winds and thunderstorms. Keep a close eye on the WAVE Weather App for the latest information.

