Free help for Indiana families filling out college financial aid

By Josh Ninke
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 6:41 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SELLERSBURG, In. (WAVE) - Families with college-bound students can get some free help filling out their FAFSA information this weekend.

College Goal Sunday is taking place at 37 different places across Indiana on Feb. 26. The best location for our area is Ivy Tech Community College in Sellersburg.

Experts will be on hand from 2-4 p.m. Most families will only need about 10 minutes to finish the process.

There are a few items you’ll need, so check out all the information here.

