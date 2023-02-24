Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Humana exiting employer insurance business within 2 years

Louisville-based insurance company Humana announced it is exiting the employer insurance...
Louisville-based insurance company Humana announced it is exiting the employer insurance business to focus on other health plan offerings(WKYT)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 12:51 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville-based insurance company Humana announced it is exiting the employer insurance business to focus on other health plan offerings, according to a release.

The company announced it would be exiting the business, which includes all fully insured, self-funded and Federal Employee Health Benefit medical plans, within the next 18 to 24 months.

“This decision enables Humana to focus resources on our greatest opportunities for growth and where we can deliver industry leading value for our members and customers,” Bruce D. Broussard, Humana’s President and Chief Executive Officer said in a release. “We are confident in Humana’s continued success, and our commitment to improving the health of those we serve is unwavering.”

The company said the employer insurance business was not positioned to meet the needs of commercial members or support the company’s plans.

Humana’s focus will be moved to government and specialty businesses and deploying capital into expanding value-based care and the company’s Centerwell healthcare services.

As the business is phased out, Humana said it is working to transition services for members and commercial customers.

Humana said it is unknown how many roles may be affected as the employer insurance business winds down.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

15 members of Grim Reapers Motorcycle Club sentenced to total of more than 155 years in federal prison
Police are asking for help finding two women wanted for attempting to run over a police officer.
LMPD searching for 2 women who hit officer with car at Oxmoor Center
John Boel caught up with Listens Live host John Ramsey on his life post-back surgery.
John Boel gives update on his condition post-surgery
Kevin O’Donnell, 22, formerly worked as a teacher at Meyzeek Middle School and served as...
New documents shed light on why former JCPS teacher was fired
A beloved Florida bald eagle is still missing.
Beloved Harriet the bald eagle missing after nest attack

Latest News

Nation’s top gymnasts preparing for Winter Cup at Freedom Hall
handcuffs
Man in stolen car flees police, rams police car
A jury found a Louisville man guilty in a case where an employee at a Bearno’s Pizza location...
Louisville man found guilty in stabbing of Bearno’s Pizza employee
It’s a qualifying event for the 2023 U.S. Gymnastics Championships.
Nation’s top gymnasts preparing for Winter Cup at Freedom Hall