Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

JCPS confirms bus carrying more than 60 students involved in crash

School bus (generic)
School bus (generic)(Unsplash)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials with Jefferson County Public Schools confirmed a bus taking students home has been involved in a crash on Friday afternoon.

The crash was reported at the intersection of Taylorsville Road and Six Mile Lane around 4:14 p.m., according to Jeffersontown Police Chief Richard Sanders.

JCPS officials said there were 61 students on board bus #1763 at the time of the crash. Some of the students said they had been hurt in the crash.

The school district said the injuries appear to be minor at this time.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

15 members of Grim Reapers Motorcycle Club sentenced to total of more than 155 years in federal prison
Police are asking for help finding two women wanted for attempting to run over a police officer.
LMPD searching for 2 women who hit officer with car at Oxmoor Center
UPDATE: Power restored for thousands of southern Indiana residents
Kevin O’Donnell, 22, formerly worked as a teacher at Meyzeek Middle School and served as...
New documents shed light on why former JCPS teacher was fired
John Boel caught up with Listens Live host John Ramsey on his life post-back surgery.
John Boel gives update on his condition post-surgery

Latest News

Louisville church ousted from Southern Baptist Convention over female pastor
Louisville church ousted from Southern Baptist Convention over female pastor
Fish Fries heat up long standing traditions
Fish fries heat up long standing traditions
At Hazelwood Elementary on Friday, 500 students took home a book bag with athletic shoes, socks...
Hazelwood Elementary students receive free socks and shoes
Nation’s top gymnasts preparing for Winter Cup at Freedom Hall