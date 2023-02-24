JCPS confirms bus carrying more than 60 students involved in crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials with Jefferson County Public Schools confirmed a bus taking students home has been involved in a crash on Friday afternoon.

The crash was reported at the intersection of Taylorsville Road and Six Mile Lane around 4:14 p.m., according to Jeffersontown Police Chief Richard Sanders.

JCPS officials said there were 61 students on board bus #1763 at the time of the crash. Some of the students said they had been hurt in the crash.

The school district said the injuries appear to be minor at this time.



