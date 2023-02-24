Korn Ferry Tour Championship moving to French Lick

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A major announcement was made Tuesday about the future of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship.

United Leasing & Finance will remain the sponsor, but starting in 2024, it will be be held at the Pete Dye Golf Course in French Lick, Indiana.

Officials say it’s a five year contract.

The Pete Dye Course at French Lick is best known for hosting the 2015 Senior PGA Championship.

