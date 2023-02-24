Louisville based health screening company donates to East Palestine Ohio

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville based health company spent this week offering help to people in East Palestine affected by the train derailment earlier this month.

The train derailment occurred on Feb. 3 in East Palestine, Ohio, which is hundreds of miles from Louisville.

Health screening company Healthyr, traveled to the area to make a donation Sunday.

CEO of Healthyr, Stacey Finster Grew up in Ohio said her team hand delivered 10,000 bottles of water and 1 thousand health screening kits.

“It wasn’t really what bothered me about what I was seeing, right. It was about what I wasn’t seeing. I has read that the residents were told go buy bottles of water and then go keep a health journal of their symptoms. And for me, this just wasn’t enough,” Finster said.

Finster said their kits help those living near the crash site monitor their health overtime and give them access to Healthyr’s services.

”I would hope that they get the help that they need and can stay in this town and continue to raise their families,” Finster said. ”I have to tell you what impacted me the most.”It was really the sadness. This is a place where generations have raised their families.”

To learn more about Healthyr and their relief efforts, click or tap here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.