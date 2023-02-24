Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Louisville based health screening company donates to East Palestine Ohio

Health screening company Healthyr, traveled to the area to make a donation Sunday.
By Kennedy Hayes
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 6:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville based health company spent this week offering help to people in East Palestine affected by the train derailment earlier this month.

The train derailment occurred on Feb. 3 in East Palestine, Ohio, which is hundreds of miles from Louisville.

Health screening company Healthyr, traveled to the area to make a donation Sunday.

CEO of Healthyr, Stacey Finster Grew up in Ohio said her team hand delivered 10,000 bottles of water and 1 thousand health screening kits.

“It wasn’t really what bothered me about what I was seeing, right. It was about what I wasn’t seeing. I has read that the residents were told go buy bottles of water and then go keep a health journal of their symptoms. And for me, this just wasn’t enough,” Finster said.

Finster said their kits help those living near the crash site monitor their health overtime and give them access to Healthyr’s services.

”I would hope that they get the help that they need and can stay in this town and continue to raise their families,” Finster said. ”I have to tell you what impacted me the most.”It was really the sadness. This is a place where generations have raised their families.”

To learn more about Healthyr and their relief efforts, click or tap here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

15 members of Grim Reapers Motorcycle Club sentenced to total of more than 155 years in federal prison
Police are asking for help finding two women wanted for attempting to run over a police officer.
LMPD searching for 2 women who hit officer with car at Oxmoor Center
UPDATE: Power restored for thousands of southern Indiana residents
Kevin O’Donnell, 22, formerly worked as a teacher at Meyzeek Middle School and served as...
New documents shed light on why former JCPS teacher was fired
John Boel caught up with Listens Live host John Ramsey on his life post-back surgery.
John Boel gives update on his condition post-surgery

Latest News

Health screening company Healthyr, traveled to the area to make a donation Sunday.
Louisville based health screening company donates to East Palestine Ohio
The Black Superheroes Showcase gave kids a chance to see heroes of all shades.
Louisville Public Libraries show why representation matters with a Black Superheroes Showcase
Fern Creek Baptist Church was among several churches recently removed from the Southern Baptist...
Louisville church ousted from Southern Baptist Convention over female pastor
Volunteers at St. Augustine Catholic Church on West Broadway fired up the kitchen at 7:30 am.
Fish fries heat up long standing traditions