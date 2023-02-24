Contact Troubleshooters
Louisville church ousted from Southern Baptist Convention over female pastor
By Sean Baute
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 5:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville Church has been ousted from its national organization because their pastor is not a man.

Fern Creek Baptist Church was among several churches recently removed from the Southern Baptist Convention for having a female pastor.

Linda Barnes Popham first joined Fern Creek Baptist Church in 1983. She’s been lead pastor since 1993.

”Jesus commissioned women first didn’t he? Remember the resurrection? Go and tell,” Barnes explained, “and that’s all [female pastors] are doing.”

Barnes said she’s yet to have any of her questions answered by the SBC.

”The executive committee of the Southern Baptist Convention has yet to call us to tell us we are disfellowshipped,” said Barnes.

Back in 2000, the SBC changed some rules. One of them, citing scripture, said women can’t be pastors.

Now, the decision has been made to remove all Churches not in compliance.

This decision doesn’t lose individual churches money, and Pastor Linda isn’t worried about losing members, but it’s certainly a distraction.

“I don’t understand why they want to silence the voice of someone that is sharing the good news of Jesus Christ,” said Barnes.

Fern Creek Baptist will appeal the decision from the SBC.

The SBC Executive Committee responsible for making the decision to oust Churches with female pastors has released as statement:

“The SBC Executive Committee determined five churches to be not in friendly cooperation with the Convention due to the churches continuing to have a female functioning in the office of pastor. As stated in the Baptist Faith and Message Article VI, the SBC holds to the belief that the office of pastor is limited to men as qualified by Scripture. These churches have been valued, cooperating churches for many years, and this decision was not made lightly. However, we remain committed to upholding the theological convictions of the SBC and maintaining unity among its cooperating churches.”

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

