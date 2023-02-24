Louisville man found guilty in stabbing of Bearno’s Pizza employee

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A jury found a Louisville man guilty in a case where an employee at a Bearno’s Pizza location was stabbed in 2020.

Matthew Patton, 44, was recommended a 10-year sentence for one count of assault-second degree, according to the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney.

On Dec. 26, 2020, Patton had arrived at the Bearno’s location in the 2900 block of Taylorsville Road to pick up food as a delivery driver.

Witnesses told police Patton became upset after he was told he could not come inside the location to place the order.

He tried to enter the location multiple times and was told by employees that he could not come in, according to court documents.

Employees attempted to lock the doors to keep Patton out, but were unsuccessful, and he entered the restaurant through the back door and confronted an employee.

Patton and the employee met at an entry door, where the two became involved in an altercation. Police said Patton pulled out a pocket knife and began making movements toward the victim.

Police said the employee was injured in the arm by Patton’s knife during the altercation. Patton remained at the location when officials arrived.

A sentencing date has not been set.

