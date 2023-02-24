Louisville Metro police searching for man accused of breaking into cars, stealing credit cars

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Valentine’s Day, an investigation began after a rash of vehicle break-ins overnight in the Joe Creason Park area.

The Louisville Metro Police Department is now searching for a man who is considered a person of interest after cars have been broken into and credit cards were stolen.

Detectives believe this person used one of the stolen credit cards at the Preston Highway Thorntons location.

If you recognize this person, police ask that you call 574-LMPD (5673).

