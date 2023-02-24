Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Louisville Metro police searching for man accused of breaking into cars, stealing credit cars

The investigation started on Valentine's Day.
By WAVE Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 7:57 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Valentine’s Day, an investigation began after a rash of vehicle break-ins overnight in the Joe Creason Park area.

The Louisville Metro Police Department is now searching for a man who is considered a person of interest after cars have been broken into and credit cards were stolen.

Detectives believe this person used one of the stolen credit cards at the Preston Highway Thorntons location.

If you recognize this person, police ask that you call 574-LMPD (5673).

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

15 members of Grim Reapers Motorcycle Club sentenced to total of more than 155 years in federal prison
Police are asking for help finding two women wanted for attempting to run over a police officer.
LMPD searching for 2 women who hit officer with car at Oxmoor Center
John Boel caught up with Listens Live host John Ramsey on his life post-back surgery.
John Boel gives update on his condition post-surgery
A beloved Florida bald eagle is still missing.
Beloved Harriet the bald eagle missing after nest attack
WAVE News Traffic Alert
Semi-truck, passenger vehicle crash on I-64 West at Watterson Expressway

Latest News

Nation’s top gymnasts preparing for Winter Cup at Freedom Hall
It’s a qualifying event for the 2023 U.S. Gymnastics Championships.
Nation’s top gymnasts preparing for Winter Cup at Freedom Hall
Downtown Louisville skyline.
FORECAST: Winter-like Friday; Warmer weekend weather
Free help for Indiana families filling out college financial aid