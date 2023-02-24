Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Man in stolen car flees police, rams police car

handcuffs
handcuffs(MGN)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 11:09 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man is facing multiple charges after he was found driving a stolen car and then tried to flee from police.

Walter Ford, 21, was arrested Feb. 23. He is charged with three counts of assault on a police officer, two counts of fleeing or evading police, one count each of wanton endangerment, resisting arrest, receiving stolen property over $10,000, tampering with evidence, trafficking in marijuana and weapons possession.

In the arrest report, Louisville Metro police said Ford was spotted by detectives driving a stolen 2021 Hyundai Elantra near 9th and Kentucky. When Ford pulled the car into a parking garage at the Marshall Apartment Building at 2400 S. 4th Street, one of the detectives pulled his unmarked police car behind the stolen car and turned on his emergency lights. The detectives ordered Ford to get out of the vehicle, but Ford put the car in gear and rammed the police car blocking him in. He also damaged several other vehicles in an attempt to escape.

The report goes on to say that Ford attempted to run away and charged one of the detectives, sending both men to the ground. He was placed under arrest with the assistance of the third detective at the scene. During his attempt to flee, detectives said Ford tosses a 9mm handgun. The gun, which was loaded, was recovered. Police also ammo for the gun, along with marijuana and drug paraphernalia, inside a backpack in the car.

Court records show Ford is scheduled to be arraigned tomorrow morning.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

15 members of Grim Reapers Motorcycle Club sentenced to total of more than 155 years in federal prison
Police are asking for help finding two women wanted for attempting to run over a police officer.
LMPD searching for 2 women who hit officer with car at Oxmoor Center
John Boel caught up with Listens Live host John Ramsey on his life post-back surgery.
John Boel gives update on his condition post-surgery
Kevin O’Donnell, 22, formerly worked as a teacher at Meyzeek Middle School and served as...
New documents shed light on why former JCPS teacher was fired
A beloved Florida bald eagle is still missing.
Beloved Harriet the bald eagle missing after nest attack

Latest News

Downtown Louisville skyline.
FORECAST: Cloudy and cool afternoon
A jury found a Louisville man guilty in a case where an employee at a Bearno’s Pizza location...
Louisville man found guilty in stabbing of Bearno’s Pizza employee
For thumbs
StormTALK! Weather Blog 2/24
StormTALK! 2/24