Man in stolen car flees police, rams police car

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man is facing multiple charges after he was found driving a stolen car and then tried to flee from police.

Walter Ford, 21, was arrested Feb. 23. He is charged with three counts of assault on a police officer, two counts of fleeing or evading police, one count each of wanton endangerment, resisting arrest, receiving stolen property over $10,000, tampering with evidence, trafficking in marijuana and weapons possession.

In the arrest report, Louisville Metro police said Ford was spotted by detectives driving a stolen 2021 Hyundai Elantra near 9th and Kentucky. When Ford pulled the car into a parking garage at the Marshall Apartment Building at 2400 S. 4th Street, one of the detectives pulled his unmarked police car behind the stolen car and turned on his emergency lights. The detectives ordered Ford to get out of the vehicle, but Ford put the car in gear and rammed the police car blocking him in. He also damaged several other vehicles in an attempt to escape.

The report goes on to say that Ford attempted to run away and charged one of the detectives, sending both men to the ground. He was placed under arrest with the assistance of the third detective at the scene. During his attempt to flee, detectives said Ford tosses a 9mm handgun. The gun, which was loaded, was recovered. Police also ammo for the gun, along with marijuana and drug paraphernalia, inside a backpack in the car.

Court records show Ford is scheduled to be arraigned tomorrow morning.

