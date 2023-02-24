Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

University to raze house where Idaho students were killed

The house where four University of Idaho students were murdered will be torn down. (CNN)
The house where four University of Idaho students were murdered will be torn down. (CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — The house where four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in November will be demolished, school officials said Friday.

The owner of the home in Moscow offered to give it to the university and the school accepted, University President Scott Green said in a memo to students and employees.

“This is a healing step and removes the physical structure where the crime that shook our community was committed,” Green wrote.

No timeline has set for the demolition, but university spokesperson Jodi Walker told the Idaho Statesman that the goal is to have the house knocked down by the end of the semester.

“We’re just working through the processes that it takes to do such a thing,” Walker said. “But from the university standpoint, and in talking with the families, the sooner, the better.”

Walker also said the university is working with students and other community members to create a plan for the property’s future development that would honor the slain students: seniors Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves, both 21, junior Xana Kernodle, 20, and freshman Ethan Chapin, 20.

The victims’ bodies were found on Nov. 13 at the rental home, which is across the street from the university campus.

Bryan Kohberger, a former graduate student of Washington State University in neighboring Pullman, Washington, is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and burglary in connection with the killings.

Green also announced Friday that planning has started on a memorial for the four students. The memorial will be the focus of a garden in a location to be determined on campus grounds.

Scholarships in honor of the students are also being established.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

15 members of Grim Reapers Motorcycle Club sentenced to total of more than 155 years in federal prison
Police are asking for help finding two women wanted for attempting to run over a police officer.
LMPD searching for 2 women who hit officer with car at Oxmoor Center
UPDATE: Power restored for thousands of southern Indiana residents
Kevin O’Donnell, 22, formerly worked as a teacher at Meyzeek Middle School and served as...
New documents shed light on why former JCPS teacher was fired
John Boel caught up with Listens Live host John Ramsey on his life post-back surgery.
John Boel gives update on his condition post-surgery

Latest News

A video shared by the zoo this week shows Tukada enthusiastically playing and splashing in the...
Incredibly rare elephant twins play in bubble bath for first time
School bus (generic)
JCPS confirms bus carrying more than 60 students involved in crash
FILE - Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks with reporters during a visit to the Virginia...
Biden unveils new Ukraine weapons package, Russia sanctions
Incredibly rare elephant twins play in bubble bath for first time