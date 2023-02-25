100 Black Men of Louisville celebrates Black History Month with first ever gala

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - 100 Black Men of Louisville celebrated Black History Month with its first ever fundraising gala, A Night of Excellence on Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Hotel Seelbach Hilton according to a release.

100 Black Men of Louisville is a nonprofit dedicated to positively impacting the lives of Black youth in Louisville.

“So many of our members are longtime Louisville residents,” President of 100 Black Men of Louisville Reggie Gresham said. “We are a vital part of Louisville’s Black history, and we’re recognizing that history at the gala, while introducing our guests to the ways we can help the community together.”

The gala was one of the organization’s first events in 2023, and 100 Black Men of Louisville said they will continue to expand existing programs and launch new ones to support the Black community in the coming year.

According to the release, money raised from the fundraiser will be used to establish the first brick and mortar location for 100 Black Men of Louisville which will serve as a gathering place among several other uses.

100 Black Men of Louisville said they are also looking to add volunteers to their youth mentoring program.

”By mentoring a young person in our community, you’re providing additional economic and educational opportunities,” Gresham said. “You become another trusted adult that they can turn to, ask questions of, and depend on for support.”

100 Black Men of Louisville said mentors can sign up individually or through a business. Short and long-term assignments are also available.

The mentoring program addresses the socials, emotional and cultural needs of Louisville children ages 8-18. The program focuses on building essential skills needed to become a productive, contributing citizen.

For more information on 100 Black Men of Louisville, click or tap here, and interested mentors can send an email to info@100bmol.org.

