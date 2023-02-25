Contact Troubleshooters
JCPS students take on community issues at 3rd annual JusticeFest

Students from Jefferson County Public Schools were front and center sharing their ideas on ways...
Students from Jefferson County Public Schools were front and center sharing their ideas on ways to solve community-wide issues on Saturday at the third annual Kentucky Derby Festival Foundation JusticeFest.(WAVE)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 6:55 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Students from Jefferson County Public Schools were front and center sharing their ideas on ways to solve community-wide issues on Saturday at the third annual Kentucky Derby Festival Foundation JusticeFest.

The JusticeFest event showcases projects and collaborative work done by JCPS students from elementary to high school, along with their teachers and coaches. They address a variety of concerns, including homelessness, trash disposal, inclusiveness and historical content from diverse communities.

“It’s inspiring to see all the work these students are doing to help address issues we face here in our community and in communities around the world,” Kentucky Derby Festival President and CEO Matt Gibson said. “Through JusticeFest we are able to offer a platform where they can share their ideas and connect them with community and business leaders, professionals, and advisers to help move their projects forward.”

JusticeFest is part of a learning program called Justice Now at JCPS, which was launched in January of 2021.

According to a release, Justice Now challenges students to make Louisville their classroom and Justice their curriculum.

“Community issues impact our youth every day and JusticeFest allows students to dig into those topics and highlight the changes that can be made to fix the problems,” Chief Equity Officer for Jefferson County Public Schools Dr. John Marshall said. “I’m proud that our students have this opportunity to disrupt the status quo and push for meaningful change in the community.”

JusticeFest is the opening event of the Derby Festival’s Derby Equity and Community Initiative to ensure that the entire community feels like they are a part of the Derby season.

