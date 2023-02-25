KSP: 19-year-old from Crestwood killed in Henry County crash

CAMPBELLSBURG, Ky. (WAVE) - A 19-year-old from Crestwood was killed in a crash on I-71 in Henry County Friday night.

Multiple troopers and first responders responded to a crash on I-71 near the 37-mile-miler around 11:21 p.m.

Kentucky State Police said a 2013 Hyundai sedan was headed south on I-71 when, for an unknown reason, the driver went off the roadway and into the median.

The sedan went into the northbound lanes of I-71 and crashed into a semi-truck. KSP said the driver of the sedan was identified as Alan Hernandez, who died at the scene.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.