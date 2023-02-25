Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

KSP: 19-year-old from Crestwood killed in Henry County crash

(Pixabay)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 2:43 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMPBELLSBURG, Ky. (WAVE) - A 19-year-old from Crestwood was killed in a crash on I-71 in Henry County Friday night.

Multiple troopers and first responders responded to a crash on I-71 near the 37-mile-miler around 11:21 p.m.

Kentucky State Police said a 2013 Hyundai sedan was headed south on I-71 when, for an unknown reason, the driver went off the roadway and into the median.

The sedan went into the northbound lanes of I-71 and crashed into a semi-truck. KSP said the driver of the sedan was identified as Alan Hernandez, who died at the scene.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisville church ousted from Southern Baptist Convention over female pastor
Louisville church ousted from Southern Baptist Convention over female pastor
Police found a woman shot in a grassy area off I-65 North near Woodbine.
Woman found shot to death off I-65 North near Old Louisville
15 members of Grim Reapers Motorcycle Club sentenced to total of more than 155 years in federal prison
Senate Bill 115
Louisville drag queen reacts to the introduction to Senate Bill 115

Latest News

1 dead, 1 in hospital after deadly vehicle accident
A White Coat Ceremony was held for 33 Central High School juniors who are now one step closer...
White Coat Ceremony held for Central High School Students
Master P, in partnership with WBNA 21, is premiering his new sports talk show Monday.
Master P announces new sports talk show in Louisville
Louisville Polar Plunge for Special Olympics Kentucky returns to Main Event
Students from Jefferson County Public Schools were front and center sharing their ideas on ways...
JCPS students take on community issues at 3rd annual JusticeFest