Louisville drag queen reacts to the introduction to Senate Bill 115

By Brandon Spencer
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 11:36 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A bill introduced to the Senate could potentially hinder drag shows from happening in Kentucky.

Senate Bill 115, titled as an act relating to adult-oriented businesses, is looking to regulate the locations and actions of adult-oriented businesses.

One of the items included in this is Drag Shows.

Those who oppose the bill say it’s adding to the Slate of Hate happening in the Commonwealth. Instead of regulating drag performances, it will wipe them out completely.

The bill calls for adult-oriented businesses like drag shows to not be within 1,000 feet of several locations like schools, parks, places of worship and residences.

Those opposed said the problem is most places where drag shows are held lie within that restriction, making it hard for drag shows to exist.

Supporters of the bill said this keeps adult-like things away from children.

Jackson Riemer is a drag queen. Riemer spoke to WAVE News about the bill and said it makes them sad to know that legislation like this may get voted on in Kentucky.

“It’s been a great epicenter for creative thinking and likes to be able to move forward and progress as a community, and I feel like we’re taking steps backward and not progressing at all because we’re sitting here fighting over things that don’t matter,” Riemer said.

There have already been several school walkouts across the commonwealth in protest of bills that may impact the LGBTQ+ community.

The bill has been introduced to the Senate and is currently in committees.

WAVE News reached out to the senators shown sponsoring the bill, and none were available to interview.

