Man shot, killed in the Smoketown neighborhood

By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 9:10 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was shot and killed in the Smoketown neighborhood Friday evening.

According to Major Micah Scheu with the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 8p.m. officers were called to a scene of a shooting on Simon Alley.

When officers arrived on scene they found an adult man suffering from a gunshot wounds.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made and there are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information on any of these shootings can call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the anonymous LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

