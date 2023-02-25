Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Police: 2 dead, 11 cyclists hospitalized after being hit by pickup truck in Arizona

Arizona authorities say a pickup truck crashed into multiple cyclists, killing two of them Saturday morning. (Source: Arizona's Family)
By Peter Valencia and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 5:37 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) - Two cyclists are dead and 11 others are seriously hurt after a crash on a busy Arizona highway.

KPHO reports the collision happened near the Cotton Lane Bridge in Goodyear around 8 a.m. on Saturday.

Emergency crews described the victims as having “very serious injuries.”

Early reports indicated 10 ambulances were called to the scene. Goodyear police said that one cyclist, a woman, was pronounced dead at the scene, while a second rider died at the hospital.

Authorities said the crash involved a pickup truck and multiple bicyclists.

Goodyear police the driver, identified only as a man, stayed at the scene and was cooperating with them.

Fire officials confirmed crews were treating multiple people injured at the crash scene with 11 others sent to area hospitals.

Police said it wasn’t immediately clear if speed or impairment were factors in the crash as the collision remains under investigation.

Multiple traffic closures were in place while the crash scene remained active.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

15 members of Grim Reapers Motorcycle Club sentenced to total of more than 155 years in federal prison
UPDATE: Power restored for thousands of southern Indiana residents
The crash was reported at the intersection of Taylorsville Road and Six Mile Lane around 4:14...
JCPS confirms bus carrying more than 60 students involved in crash
Louisville church ousted from Southern Baptist Convention over female pastor
Louisville church ousted from Southern Baptist Convention over female pastor
Courtesy: Louisville Metro Police Department
Louisville Metro police searching for man accused of breaking into cars, stealing credit cars

Latest News

A judge in Texas released a domestic violence suspect from jail on a $1 bond. (Source: KHOU,...
Judge releases domestic violence suspect from jail on $1 bond
FLE - Scott Adams, creator of the comic strip Dilbert, poses for a portrait with the Dilbert...
Media drop Dilbert after creator’s Black `hate group’ remark
FILE - This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that...
EPA orders ‘pause’ of derailment contaminated waste removal
100 Black Men of Louisville celebrated Black History Month with its first ever fundraising...
100 Black Men of Louisville celebrates Black History Month with first ever gala