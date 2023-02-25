Contact Troubleshooters
Police: Man taken to hospital after hit-and-run on Crums Lane

Police were able to determine the man was injured in a hit-and-run.
Police were able to determine the man was injured in a hit-and-run.(WAVE News)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 1:32 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officers are investigating a hit-and-run that sent a man to the hospital Friday night.

Major Patrick Allen with Shively police said officers were called to respond to a person down in the 2200 block of Crums Lane around 10:36 p.m.

Officers said there were conflicting stories telling how the man was injured due to reports of shots being fired in the same area.

Investigators were able to determine the man was struck by a car and no gunshot injuries were confirmed.

The man was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries. No other information was provided.

If anyone has any information about this case, please call Shively Police at 448-6181 or our tip line at 930-2SPD.

