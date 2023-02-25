Shivley police invesitgate shooting that sent a man to the hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Shively police are investigating after a man was found shot early Saturday morning.

Shively police major Patrick Allen said the shooting happened around 5:35 a.m.

Officers were called to respond to Clyde Drive and found a man in his late 30′s shot. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.

Allen said the exact location of where the shooting took place is under investigation.

No other information was provided.

