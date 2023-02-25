Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Shivley police invesitgate shooting that sent a man to the hospital

(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 12:42 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Shively police are investigating after a man was found shot early Saturday morning.

Shively police major Patrick Allen said the shooting happened around 5:35 a.m.

Officers were called to respond to Clyde Drive and found a man in his late 30′s shot. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.

Allen said the exact location of where the shooting took place is under investigation.

No other information was provided.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

15 members of Grim Reapers Motorcycle Club sentenced to total of more than 155 years in federal prison
UPDATE: Power restored for thousands of southern Indiana residents
The crash was reported at the intersection of Taylorsville Road and Six Mile Lane around 4:14...
JCPS confirms bus carrying more than 60 students involved in crash
Glock switches—small, illegal mechanisms that convert a handgun into an automatic weapon— have...
Uptick in “machine-gun conversion devices” has Louisville law enforcement concerned
Courtesy: Louisville Metro Police Department
Louisville Metro police searching for man accused of breaking into cars, stealing credit cars

Latest News

Senate Bill 115
Louisville drag queen reacts to the introduction to Senate Bill 115
Smoketown shooting
Man shot, killed in the Smoketown neighborhood
UofL Basketball legends to speak at ‘Basketball and Brotherhood: Breaking Barriers’
UofL Basketball legends to speak at ‘Basketball and Brotherhood: Breaking Barriers’
This week, Representative Michael Meredith filed a new bill to legalize sports gambling...
New sports gambling bill working its way through Kentucky’s state legislature