Suspect in Michigan hit-and-run returned to US

Deputy National Police Chief Surachet Hakpal, left, talks to reporters with Tubtim "Sue" Howson, 57, during press conference at police headquarter in Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. Howson allegedly struck Michigan State University student Benjamin Kable, 22, shortly before dawn on Jan. 1. She flew to Thailand on a one-way ticket on Jan. 3, according to U.S. authorities.(Royal Thai Police via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 8:28 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - A Michigan woman who fled to Thailand to avoid the consequences of a hit-and-run crash that killed a suburban Detroit college student has returned to the U.S., a sheriff said Friday.

Tubtim “Sue” Howson, 57, of Oakland Township, is in custody while she awaits a detention hearing Tuesday that would clear the way for her return to Michigan to face state and federal charges, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said in a news release.

Howson returned to the U.S. earlier this week, Bouchard said. It was not clear from the news release where Howson is being held.

Benjamin Kable, 22, was struck while walking before dawn on an Oakland County road on Jan. 1. The Michigan State University student was home for the holidays.

Howson faces a federal charge of interstate flight to avoid prosecution and a state charge of failure to stop at the scene of an accident resulting in death.

Howson, who is a dual citizen of the U.S. and Thailand, left Michigan on Jan. 3 and flew to Bangkok. She was picked up by authorities in Thailand.

Howson has been working and living in Michigan with her family and two children for more than 20 years, authorities have said.

