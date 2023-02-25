Contact Troubleshooters
Toddler helps deputies find wanted fugitive

(MGN)
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 10:50 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Sometimes the most unlikely of people are heroes.

The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department had two indictment warrants for 45 year old Tina Hicks of Williamsburg. She is charged with possession of meth and drug paraphernalia. She was also served with four other outstanding district court warrants.

When police showed up to an address they believed Hicks might be at, they say none of the adults were willing to report where she was. Then something unexpected happened.

“A very brave and honest toddler stood up, put his hands up on his hips, and stated, ‘It is good to be honest, we shouldn’t lie, she is inside the room next to the bathroom!’” the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department wrote in a Facebook post.

The officers then found Tina Hicks hiding where the toddler said she would be.

The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department also wrote that Deputy Brentley Patrick ‘commended the toddler for his integrity and service to the community.’

