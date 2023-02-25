Contact Troubleshooters
UofL Basketball legends to speak at ‘Basketball and Brotherhood: Breaking Barriers’
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 7:55 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky to the World is bringing together University of Louisville basketball legends to speak at the Republic Bank Foundation Speakers Series in April.

According to the release, UofL basketball legends who changed history will speak on their life before, during and after of their time on and off the court.

The conversation will explore the barrier-breaking era of desegregation.

“The accomplishments of these athletes aren’t just about breaking records or winning titles.  They were driven to make real change long after they hung up their jerseys,” said President and CEO of KTW Shelly Zegart. “Local people making a national and global impact are just the type of inspiring stories we as an organization strive to share.”

Coach Kenny Payne will speak alongside former players Wade Houston and Eddie Whitehead who were two of three athletes that broke the color carrier in 1962.

Valerie Combs, the first Black woman to sign a letter of intent to attend UofL on a basketball scholarship, and Judge Derwin Webb, a captain of the UofL basketball team who went on to become Kentucky’s first Black Family Court Judge, will also be speaking.

Members of the community are invited on April 12.

To purchase tickets, click or tap here.

College, technical school, or other higher education students must show a valid student ID, with a limit of two free tickets per ID.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

