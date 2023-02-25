Contact Troubleshooters
UofL raiseRED dance marathon celebrates 10th anniversary

Celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, raiseRED was held Feb. 24-25, at the Swain Student...
Celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, raiseRED was held Feb. 24-25, at the Swain Student Activities Center Ballroom.(tom fougerousse | UofL)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 4:56 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, raiseRED was held on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 24-25, at the Swain Student Activities Center Ballroom.

Hundreds of students filled the ballroom for raiseRED, the University of Louisville’s student-led 18-hour dance marathon to raise funds for pediatric cancer.

According to a release, over $4.1 million has been raised for pediatric cancer, blood disorders research and patient support since 2013.

Participants raise a minimum of $200 per person to participate, with many raising more.

The event kicked off at 6 p.m. on Friday and led to the big reveal of total dollars raised from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Saturday.

This year, raiseRED raised $551,954.66 according to the Director of External Communications Jill Scoggins.

raiseRED 2023 raised a total of $551,954.66.
raiseRED 2023 raised a total of $551,954.66.(UofL)

Several events-within-the-event were held to help students keep up their spirits and keep their eyes open.

Among those events were:

  • Buzz for the Cure: A long-standing raiseRED tradition, students pledge to shave their head, or do a major chop, during the dance marathon if they reach their fundraising goal.
  • Angel Hour: The people in participants’ lives who have been impacted by cancer and blood disorders are recognized and remembered.
  • Mail Call: Letters of support from participants’ loved ones are read to cheer them on.
  • Neon Silent Disco: The speaker system goes silent and participants wear headphones to dance to music only they can hear.
  • And new this year: The Hypnotic Experience. Hypnotist ‘TG’ Rivers will tap participants to be hypnotized to entertain the crowd.

“raiseRED is a year-long effort to help children with cancer and blood disorders in the Louisville area, and I’m so humbled to see the courage these kids show,” raiseRED Executive Director Valerie Tran said. “I know what we are doing and the funds we raise can make a difference in the lives of these children and their families every day.”

For more information on raiseRED, click or tap here.

