Woman found shot to death off I-65 North near Old Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman was found shot to death early Saturday morning off I-65 North near Old Louisville

Lousiville Metro spokesman Dwight Mitchell said officers were called to respond to a report of a shooting around 12 a.m.

Officers arrived a found a woman shot in the grassy area adjacent to I-65 Northbound near Woodbine Street. Mitchell said the woman died at the scene.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating. There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this case can call our anonymous tip line at (502)574-LMPD or use the anonymous online crime tip portal.

