1 dead, 1 in hospital after deadly vehicle accident

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - According to LMPD, one person is dead and another is in the hospital after a vehicle accident Sunday afternoon.

LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said LMPD responded to a call of a single vehicle accident on I-265 North near I-65 around 3:30 p.m.

Officials said there were two people in the vehicle and both were transported to UofL Hospital where one died from their injuries. The other person’s condition is unknown at this time.

The LMPD Traffic Unit is handling the ongoing investigation.

