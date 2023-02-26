Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

1 dead, 1 in hospital after deadly vehicle accident

(Pixabay)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - According to LMPD, one person is dead and another is in the hospital after a vehicle accident Sunday afternoon.

LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said LMPD responded to a call of a single vehicle accident on I-265 North near I-65 around 3:30 p.m.

Officials said there were two people in the vehicle and both were transported to UofL Hospital where one died from their injuries. The other person’s condition is unknown at this time.

The LMPD Traffic Unit is handling the ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisville church ousted from Southern Baptist Convention over female pastor
Louisville church ousted from Southern Baptist Convention over female pastor
Police found a woman shot in a grassy area off I-65 North near Woodbine.
Woman found shot to death off I-65 North near Old Louisville
KSP: 19-year-old from Crestwood killed in Henry County crash
15 members of Grim Reapers Motorcycle Club sentenced to total of more than 155 years in federal prison
Senate Bill 115
Louisville drag queen reacts to the introduction to Senate Bill 115

Latest News

A White Coat Ceremony was held for 33 Central High School juniors who are now one step closer...
White Coat Ceremony held for Central High School Students
Master P, in partnership with WBNA 21, is premiering his new sports talk show Monday.
Master P announces new sports talk show in Louisville
The city’s first Metro Youth Cabinet met Saturday to strategize recommendations to advise Mayor...
Louisville’s first Metro Youth Cabinet meets to help prevent violence in the city
The Louisville, Ky., skyline as seen from Jeffersonville, Ind. on a cloudy day.
FORECAST: Dry and mild today, windy, warm, and stormy Monday