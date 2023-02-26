2 people arrested after alleged kidnapping in Seymour

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - According to a Facebook post from the Seymour Police Department, two people have been arrested after an alleged kidnapping and domestic dispute in Seymour, Indiana.

On Saturday, Feb. 25, officers with the Seymour Police Department responded to the 600 block of East Oak Street on reports of a battery around 4:45 a.m.

According to officials, the woman told officers that her boyfriend had battered her, strangled her, took her phone and took the child they had together. Officers were also told the boyfriend had made threats to hurt the child.

Seymour Police said the woman was taken to Schneck Medical Center to be treated for her injuries.

Officials said before the process of entering the child as missing was completed, officers located the suspect vehicle and conducted a felony stop.

The suspect, Daniel Gaspar Lopez-Mendoza, was taken into custody. However, officers did not located the child in the vehicle.

Soon after, officers and investigators learned the child was back at the residence in the 600 block of East Oak Street.

When officials arrived, they found the child who appeared to be unharmed. The child was also taken to Schneck Medical Center as a precautionary measure.

During the interviews, investigators said they learned that the father, Lopez-Mendoza, gave the child to Josue Francisco Canay-Rivera.

Officials said Canay-Rivera took the child back to the 600 block of East Oak Street before going to work out.

According to Lieutenant C.J. Foster with Seymour Police, Canay-Rivera said Lopez-Mendoza told him not to let the police in if they came to the apartment.

Canay-Rivera, 20, was arrested for child neglect. Lopez-Mendoza, 23, was arrested for kidnapping, domestic battery, strangulation, intimidation and interfering with reporting a crime.

Investigators are currently conducting follow-up interviews and additional charges are expected.

