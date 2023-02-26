FORECAST: Dry and mild today, windy, warm, and stormy Monday

ALERT DAYS

MONDAY (2/27/23)

WEATHER HEADLINES

Above average temperatures and cloudy skies today

ALERT DAY: Monday’s powerful system brings the chance of damaging winds and strong storms

Active and warm weather for the majority of the week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds will increase and thicken throughout the remainder of our Sunday, but it won’t prevent temperatures from warming up!

Afternoon highs will climb into the upper 50s and low 60s. A few showers move in late tonight as a warm front approaches the region.

As the warm front moves through the region, shower chances will be on the rise. Our low temperature will actually take place near midnight, with warming temperatures leading into Monday morning.

A WAVE Weather Alert Day is in place for Monday as damaging wind gusts and a few strong storms are possible. Winds will be the primary impact, with gusts as high as 55-60 mph+.

Strong storms are also possible, mainly for areas north of I-64. Strong wind gusts continue Monday night as temperatures fall into the 50s and skies gradually clear out.

Sunday night will see a renewed round of showers as a warm front moves in, followed quickly by an Alert Day on Monday thanks to the cold front part of this system.

Wind gusts of 55+ MPH and some stronger storms especially east of I-65 are the main issues to look for with this Alert Day.

Highs will also surge into the 70s as this active weather arrives.

We’ll keep you updated! By Tuesday we look drier, calmer, and cooler with highs in the 50s.

