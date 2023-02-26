Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Kentucky teen hospitalized after water rescue dies

Kentucky teen hospitalized after water rescue dies
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 6:23 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CYNTHIANA, Ky. (WKYT) - The girl who was taken to the hospital Sunday evening after falling into the water by Robinson Dam in Harrison County has died.

Harrison County Sheriff Shain Stephens says the girl, now identified as 14-year-old Mia Woolums, died Monday afternoon at UK Hospital, according to the Fayette County Coroner’s Office.

Sheriff Stephens says his office got the call just before 5 p.m. Sunday. They responded along with the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife, Harrison County Fire and the county’s search and rescue team.

Within an hour of crews responding, they were able to locate Woolums about a mile downstream.

She was taken to Harrison Memorial Hospital and later transferred to UK Hospital where she died.

The coroner has ruled her death an accidental drowning.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire at Roosters Wings in Clarksville on Feb. 27, 2023.
Roosters in Clarksville declared ‘total loss’ following heavy fire
1 dead, 1 in hospital after deadly vehicle accident
"They treated her like she’s trash," Lisa Edwards’ family says.
GRAPHIC: ‘I am going to die’: Body camera footage released in woman’s in-custody death
WAVE News Traffic Alert
Multiple crashes reported earlier impacted morning commute for some drivers
Multiple fire crews are working a large brush fire in Iroquois Park on Monday afternoon.
Crews battle 3-acre fire at Iroquois Park

Latest News

Meyshia Bradshaw won Miss Kentucky Teen USA. Photo provided by John Hardin High School.
Elizabethtown high school student crowned Miss Kentucky Teen USA
Jameko Lee Hayden was arraigned May 5 on additional charges stemming from April 28 arrest on...
Murder suspect enters plea deal in shooting death of 19-year-old
A view of the scene Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, as the cleanup continues at the site of of a Norfolk...
Hazardous materials from Ohio train derailment transporting to Indiana facility
Kentucky State Capitol
Bill dealing with student discipline passes Ky. House committee
The Big Four Pedestrian Bridge and the skyline of Louisville, Kentucky.
FORECAST: Nice and quiet afternoon