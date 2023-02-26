Kentucky teen hospitalized after water rescue dies

CYNTHIANA, Ky. (WKYT) - The girl who was taken to the hospital Sunday evening after falling into the water by Robinson Dam in Harrison County has died.

Harrison County Sheriff Shain Stephens says the girl, now identified as 14-year-old Mia Woolums, died Monday afternoon at UK Hospital, according to the Fayette County Coroner’s Office.

Sheriff Stephens says his office got the call just before 5 p.m. Sunday. They responded along with the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife, Harrison County Fire and the county’s search and rescue team.

Within an hour of crews responding, they were able to locate Woolums about a mile downstream.

She was taken to Harrison Memorial Hospital and later transferred to UK Hospital where she died.

The coroner has ruled her death an accidental drowning.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.